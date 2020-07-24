Michigan officials say $600 COVID-19 unemployment bonus ends this weekend

DETROIT – Michigan unemployment officials said the $600 coronavirus (COVID-19) unemployment bonus will end this weekend.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Friday that the additional $600 weekly unemployment bonus offered to workers during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire Saturday, barring congressional action.

Michigan’s weekly $362 unemployment benefit will continue for eligible residents.

States don’t have the ability to extend the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program and it’s unclear if federal officials plan to extend, reduce or eliminate the payments, according to Michigan officials.

The extra $600 bonus has been paid to eligible residents since the beginning of April. More than $13.4 billion has been paid to unemployed Michiganders through the program.

READ: Experts break down the June unemployment numbers

“While we continue to make progress in processing claims with nearly 98% paid, we know that the continued economic hardship caused by COVID-19 and ending of the additional $600 in federal benefits will cause many to worry about their future,” UIA Director Steve Gray said. “We remain committed to providing emergency financial assistance to Michigan workers whose jobs were affected by this pandemic and those impacted are encouraged to utilize the many resources the State of Michigan has to offer.”

Michiganders affected by reduced benefits can visit Michigan.gov/MIBridges to check more than 30,000 state and local services to help with temporary assistance during the pandemic.

Unemployment officials said they have made determinations on all currently eligible claims filed before June 1.

According to state officials, since March 15, more than 2.1 million certifying, potentially eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits, with more than $19 billion in benefits paid to more than 2 million workers, or roughly 98% of potentially eligible, certifying claimants.

More unemployment stories: