‘It was a horrendous accident’ -- Warren girl killed in crash after truck runs red light

WARREN, Mich. – A 10-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a truck ran a red light and a tractor fell on top of her mother’s car.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10-year-old girl killed in Warren crash after dump truck driver runs red light

The Mayor of Warren said the 10-year-old should not have lost her life, because this tragedy could have been prevented. The crash happened at 10 Mile and Ryan roads around 10 a.m. Saturday.

“It was unbelievable. It was a horrendous accident,” said Mayor Jim Fouts.

That accident killed a 10-year-old girl, Saturday morning and Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is expressing his condolences.

Local 4 was there at the intersection of 10 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren. Police said a dump truck driver ran a red light and hit a car with a 10-year-old girl and her mother inside.

The impact forced a crane on the truck, to fall off and land on top of the car, with the girl inside.

It is the second child killed in Warren in just a week.

“We had a young 10-year-old that was shot, probably around some other kids, in a tragic accident and then today, there was another tragic accident involving, this time a young girl, the other one was a young boy,” said Fouts.

“Whether it be a young girl or young boy, 10-years-old, just hit right there at the heart. Warren is like a family community and everybody is upset about it. Everybody is like how could this happen? In this case, it was the dump truck hauling a large vehicle behind it. Was that properly secured? Do we need to have any additional requirements? That’s what I would need to know first,” said Fouts.

Police said the girl’s mother is in the hospital and is expected to survive. Meanwhile, the 60-year-old truck driver is in stable condition. Police are investigating and charges could be filed.

More local headlines: