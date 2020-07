DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Javion Shorter-Presley was last seen at about 4 p.m. at Pingree Park. He reportedly had an argument with a friend of his mother and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Javion is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.