Detroit police looking for 2 missing teen brothers

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating two missing teenager brothers last seen Sunday evening.

According to authorities, Javere and Jaylen Powell were last seen by their father at their home in the 8800 block of Lauder Street, near Joy Road, at about 6:40 p.m. The two left the location following an altercation and haven’t been seen or heard from since.

Jaylen Powell, 15, is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black yellow shirt.

Javere Powell, 13, is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.