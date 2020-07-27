Many Metro Detroit teachers file for retirement amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – While it’s a time of reflection for K-12 parents about whether to send their children to school -- it’s also a time for teachers to make decisions. Are they in, or are they out?

The question is: How many teachers will be willing to teach in-person classes? Or even remote classes?

The Tri-County Alliance is an organization that represents thousands of school districts, teachers and students and said there is real concern.

Given the sheer number of retirement applications filed just this summer that go above and beyond the usual longevity retirements, it appears many teachers are already making the decision to opt out of teaching at all.

