Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered showers and storms possible Monday

DETROIT – For once on a Monday, we’re not yelling about how hot it’s going to be as we head toward the weekend. There’s at least one 70-degree high in there! But, unfortunately, the forecast holds almost no appreciable rainfall.

More Dry Days

In the entire 10 Day Forecast there’s only a couple days where a rain chance is even worth mentioning. It’s both this Wednesday and next Wednesday. And the way it looks, neither will be breaking our drought. A weak trough will skedaddle through the area midweek, giving us at least the formality of a rain chance. Scattered showers will be around during the morning. If you don’t get anything out of that, you’ll have to wait a week for another shot. Remember, most of our North and South Zones are in a moderate drought. Unfortunately, that will likely worsen, before it improves.

Cooling Down

Our hottest day of the forecast is Tuesday. We’ll generally stay in the mid 80s through the work week. By Sunday, highs will peak in the low 80s. Then we’re forecasting a finish in the upper 70s for Monday of next week. If that happens, it will be only the second time this summer where the high has been below 80 degrees. Craziness! Temperatures will slowly creep upward beyond next Monday, but there’s no big heat wave lying ahead.

