Redford Township parents charged in non-fatal shooting of 5-year-old daughter

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Redford Township residents Jonclaude Norwood and Melissa Ann Kiserin in connection with the non-fatal shooting of their 5-year-old daughter.

Karina Norwood was reportedly shot by her 4-year-old brother.

According to police the shooting happened on July 6 at around 1:39 a.m. in the 26500 block of Plymouth Road in Redford Township.

Police were called to the area after a child was reportedly shot in the head. The girl’s brother found an unsecured handgun belonging to a relative and shot his sister in the head, according to police.

Both suspects are 27-years-old and facing two counts of second degree child abuse.

“All of these cases are tragic. Young, precious lives are being forever altered and even lost, and we can absolutely prevent this. If you choose to have guns in your homes, please make sure that children and teens do not have easy access. It is that simple,” said Worthy.

Norwood and Kiser are expected to be arraigned Monday, Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. in 17th District Court.

