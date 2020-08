DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 12-year-old named Kalexios Perryman who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Police say the teen disappeared Sunday around noon at her home located in the 20500 block of Fairport in Detroit.

She has not been seen or heard from since then. Perryman is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 183 pounds and has a medium brown complexion.

Anyone with information is asked tp call Detroit police at 313-596-5900.