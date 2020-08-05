Detroit public schools police officer hospitalized after being pinned by car

DETROIT – A Detroit public schools police officer has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car that was doing donuts.

It happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of Cass Technical High School. Officials aid a green Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the parking lot.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and when an officer stepped out of the vehicle to approach the Charger, the suspect vehicle allegedly pinned the officer against the police cruiser.

That officer is expected to be OK.

There were two young men in the Charger. The driver is in police custody and the passenger of that vehicle is being questioned by police.

