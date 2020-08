DETROIT – A 14-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot by his 15-year-old brother on Wednesday, police said.

Police believe the 15-year-old accidentally shot his brother when he mishandled a gun. The two were at a home in the 12000 block of Monica Street in Detroit. They do not live at the home.

Adults were in the home at the time of the incident, police said.

The victim is listed in temporary serious condition.

READ: More local news reports