Man charged with 12 felonies in suspected crime spree in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Saturday, 33-year-old Dwyane Andrew Boyer stood in front of Judge Elizabeth Disanto inside the 27th District Court in Wyandotte. He’s facing a slew of charges.

Those charges are 12 counts, including larceny, unlawful driving away in a motor vehicle, breaking and entering and several assaulting police officer charges.

Local 4 first told you about Boyer after police said he went on a crime spree. Recently, police said Boyer climbed through the window of a Wyandotte home while the family inside was sleeping.

But he didn’t stop there, the next night, he forced his way through the front door of another home and the family was inside sleeping.

Police said during one of the break-ins, he was walking around a woman while she was asleep and then took her safe.

“The woman felt the suspect walking around her,” said Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton.

Police said Boyer is violent and they were looking for him.

Here is where things went bananas, after the home invasions, he stole a car and led Wyandotte officers on a chase but end up getting away. Wednesday, they found him near a scrap yard. He grabbed a dump track and started another chase.

“He jumped into a dump truck and stole the truck,” Hamilton said. “He reversed it directly at the officer.”

Police said that officer wasn’t injured. Boyer is facing more charges for crimes earlier this week. His bond is $500,000 cash.