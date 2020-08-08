Man faces 12 felony charges following alleged crime spree in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A 33-year-old man is facing more than a dozen felony charges after an alleged crime spree that included two late-night break-ins and a chase in which he escaped police, according to authorities.

Dwayne Andrew Boyer was arraigned Saturday and charged with larceny of $20,000 or more, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a vehicle and nine counts of resisting arrest/assaulting a police officer -- totaling 12 felony charges.

Boyer’s alleged crime spree came to an end on Wednesday when he was spotted by police near a scrapyard.

When police pursued Boyer, he jumped into a stole a dump truck at the site, reportedly reversing it directly at an officer, officials said.

An officer shot a taser at Boyer through the passenger side window of the truck, striking him and bringing him down.

Boyer is accused of climbing through the window of a Wyandotte home while a family slept on Saturday, according to police.

The man then allegedly forced his way through the front door of a home as a mother, father and children were sleeping inside on Sunday night.

Police say that during one of the break-ins, Boyer was walking around a woman while she was asleep and left her home with a safe.

After the home invasions, Boyer stole a car and led Wyandotte officers on a chase, police said. He later fled on foot and escaped officers in Detroit.

Police have been looking for Boyer since the first break-in on Saturday.

Officials say that the man has a violent past and is a habitual offender. He was previously convicted of three or more felonies or attempts to commit felonies, officials said.

More News