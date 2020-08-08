81ºF

Man faces 12 felony charges following alleged crime spree in Wyandotte

33-year-old man charged with larceny, assaulting police officers and more

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Dwayne Andrew Boyer, 33, was arraigned on 12 felony charges on Aug. 8, 2020 following an alleged crime spree in Wyandotte. Photo provided by the Wyandotte Police Department. (WDIV)

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A 33-year-old man is facing more than a dozen felony charges after an alleged crime spree that included two late-night break-ins and a chase in which he escaped police, according to authorities.

Dwayne Andrew Boyer was arraigned Saturday and charged with larceny of $20,000 or more, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a vehicle and nine counts of resisting arrest/assaulting a police officer -- totaling 12 felony charges.

Boyer’s alleged crime spree came to an end on Wednesday when he was spotted by police near a scrapyard.

When police pursued Boyer, he jumped into a stole a dump truck at the site, reportedly reversing it directly at an officer, officials said.

An officer shot a taser at Boyer through the passenger side window of the truck, striking him and bringing him down.

Boyer is accused of climbing through the window of a Wyandotte home while a family slept on Saturday, according to police.

The man then allegedly forced his way through the front door of a home as a mother, father and children were sleeping inside on Sunday night.

Police say that during one of the break-ins, Boyer was walking around a woman while she was asleep and left her home with a safe.

After the home invasions, Boyer stole a car and led Wyandotte officers on a chase, police said. He later fled on foot and escaped officers in Detroit.

Police have been looking for Boyer since the first break-in on Saturday.

Officials say that the man has a violent past and is a habitual offender. He was previously convicted of three or more felonies or attempts to commit felonies, officials said.

