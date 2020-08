DETROIT – Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck they said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side.

The incident happened Friday before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Greenfield Road and Joy Road. Police said a woman was walking across the road when she was struck by a pickup truck, dragged and killed.

The pickup truck is silver and blue in color, police said. If you have any information contact Detroit police.

READ: More local crime reports