ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 9, 2020

What to know today 🌅
Belleville man killed in jet ski, boat crash on Lake St. Clair
A 30-year-old man has died after the jet ski he was operating collided with a boat on Lake St. Clair on Saturday afternoon. Police say the boat operator initially fled the scene near the mouth of Big Muscamoot Bay.
Trump order allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax
President Donald Trump has bypassed the nation’s lawmakers as he claimed the authority to defer payroll taxes and replace an expired unemployment benefit with a lower amount after negotiations with Congress on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.
Video captures fatal shooting inside Detroit Coney Island restaurant
Security footage captured the moment a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed inside Detroit One Coney Island on Saturday. Police say an argument broke out among three men at the restaurant, with two of them firing weapons.
16th annual Raft Off event on Lake St. Clair held despite pandemic
Large crowds gathered for the annual Raft Off event Saturday on Lake St. Clair despite a statewide order banning large outdoor gatherings. Video of the event captured large groups with little social distancing.
Trending 📈
Perseid Meteor Shower 2020: Peak dates, how to see them in August
The annual Perseid Meteor Shower will peak this year on the night of August 11-12. While it’s not impossible to see the meteors if you’re in Detroit, your best chance is to head out to the suburbs.
Michigan’s Central, Eastern, Western universities to reopen without football
The Mid-American Conference has canceled its 2020 football season due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- meaning no games for Central, Eastern and Western Michigan universities this fall.
Plants cropping up in lost Michigan lakes where dams failed
Nature is returning to craters left from what were once the Wixom and Sanford lakes drained by two dams that failed in May. Invasive trees and flowering plants are now sprouting up in the former lakes, causing some concern.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 86,889; Death toll now at 6,250
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 86,889 as of Saturday, including 6,250 deaths, state officials report.
Saturday’s update represents 698 new cases and 3 additional deaths -- although, 2 deaths are from Vital Records reviews, meaning only 1 death occurred since Friday’s update. Friday’s totals were 86,191 confirmed cases and 6,247 deaths.
New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.
Michigan has reported 63,636 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 17,000 as of Saturday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 648 on Saturday, the highest since May.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast ♨️
More Local News Headlines 📰
- Volunteers canvas Michigan neighborhoods to get people to fill out 2020 Census
- Man charged with 12 felonies in suspected crime spree in Wyandotte
National and World Headlines 🗺️
- US response to the virus is met with incredulity abroad
- Riot declared as fire burns in Portland police union offices
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus
- Beirut explosion bares pitfalls of sending aid to Lebanon
- New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination
- Brazil makes grim milestone -- 100,000 deaths from COVID-19
Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽
- Tigers hit 4 homers in 1st inning, drill Pirates 11-5
- Mid-American Conference cancels fall football, more sports due to coronavirus