ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 9, 2020

What to know today 🌅

A 30-year-old man has died after the jet ski he was operating collided with a boat on Lake St. Clair on Saturday afternoon. Police say the boat operator initially fled the scene near the mouth of Big Muscamoot Bay.

President Donald Trump has bypassed the nation’s lawmakers as he claimed the authority to defer payroll taxes and replace an expired unemployment benefit with a lower amount after negotiations with Congress on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

Security footage captured the moment a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed inside Detroit One Coney Island on Saturday. Police say an argument broke out among three men at the restaurant, with two of them firing weapons.

Large crowds gathered for the annual Raft Off event Saturday on Lake St. Clair despite a statewide order banning large outdoor gatherings. Video of the event captured large groups with little social distancing.

Trending 📈

The annual Perseid Meteor Shower will peak this year on the night of August 11-12. While it’s not impossible to see the meteors if you’re in Detroit, your best chance is to head out to the suburbs.

The Mid-American Conference has canceled its 2020 football season due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- meaning no games for Central, Eastern and Western Michigan universities this fall.

Nature is returning to craters left from what were once the Wixom and Sanford lakes drained by two dams that failed in May. Invasive trees and flowering plants are now sprouting up in the former lakes, causing some concern.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 86,889; Death toll now at 6,250

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 86,889 as of Saturday, including 6,250 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 698 new cases and 3 additional deaths -- although, 2 deaths are from Vital Records reviews, meaning only 1 death occurred since Friday’s update. Friday’s totals were 86,191 confirmed cases and 6,247 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 63,636 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 17,000 as of Saturday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 648 on Saturday, the highest since May.

Here’s a look at more of the data: