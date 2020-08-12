Detroit police search for teen, labeled ‘serious missing'

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 16-year-old, labeled as “serious missing,” has not been seen or heard from since Monday morning when he left his home in the 9000 block of Ohio Street.

Elijah Jones is described as 6-feet-1-inches tall, brown eyes and short afro hair. Elijah was last seen wearing a blue shirt, yellow jogging pants and black flip flops.

Family told police that Elijah is in good shape but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.