82ºF

Local News

Detroit funeral home owner charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting, killing cousin

53-year-old man shot, killed in Detroit Monday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, Local, News, Local News, Funeral Home, 7 Mile Road, Seven Mile Road, Clora Funeral Home, Major Clora, Major Clora Jr.
Major Clora, Jr., 37, of Detroit, was charged with second-degree murder on Aug. 13, 2020 after allegedly fatally shooting his cousin outside of the Clora Funeral Home in Detroit. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department.
Major Clora, Jr., 37, of Detroit, was charged with second-degree murder on Aug. 13, 2020 after allegedly fatally shooting his cousin outside of the Clora Funeral Home in Detroit. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The well-known owner of a Detroit funeral home has been charged after allegedly fatally shooting his cousin during an argument on Monday.

The 37-year-old owner, Major Clora, Jr., of Detroit, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Police say at about 10:35 a.m. Clora fired a single shot at his 53-year-old male cousin outside of the Clora Funeral Home on Seven Mile Road, killing him.

Clora reportedly waited for police at the scene and was taken into custody.

Clora is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 20.

More: Crime Stories

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: