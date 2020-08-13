Detroit funeral home owner charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting, killing cousin

DETROIT – The well-known owner of a Detroit funeral home has been charged after allegedly fatally shooting his cousin during an argument on Monday.

The 37-year-old owner, Major Clora, Jr., of Detroit, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Police say at about 10:35 a.m. Clora fired a single shot at his 53-year-old male cousin outside of the Clora Funeral Home on Seven Mile Road, killing him.

Clora reportedly waited for police at the scene and was taken into custody.

Clora is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 20.

