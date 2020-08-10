Well-known Detroit funeral home owner fatally shoots cousin during argument, sources say

DETROIT – The well-known owner of a Detroit funeral home is accused of shooting and killing his cousin during an argument at the funeral home, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. Monday at the Clora Funeral Home on Seven Mile Road, officials said.

“Going to be a shooting on East Seven Mile Road,” a dispatcher said over the police scanner. “Male caller says male shot at the location.

Police said a single shot was fired right outside the side door of Clora Funeral Home.

“The victim and suspect are related,” Detroit police Capt. Steve Walton said. “They are cousins. They had an argument. The other shot the other.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Local 4 that the person who allegedly fired that deadly shot was the owner of the funeral home.

Police said a 37-year-old man who’s well-known in the community fired the shot and then waited for police. He was taken into custody, officials said.

The person killed was his 53-year-old cousin, police said.

A woman who stopped by to pay her respects said she saw a body at the door.

“Lying on the ground dead by the funeral home,” she said.