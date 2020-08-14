The deadline is here for Michigan school districts to submit back-to-school plans

DETROIT – The flurry of activity at various school district offices is because the clock is running out to get their back-to-school plans submitted to the state, which must happen at close of business on Friday.

Even though most plans are submitted, many are far from complete. Never before has the job of a superintendent and a district team been more daunting. They are putting together school plans and budgets with little foundation to do so.

For districts with virtual options, they still don’t know if lawmakers will allow the flexibility to count those students.

