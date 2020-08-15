Detroit police seek gunmen in July shooting on Fischer Street

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying four people connected to a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of Fischer Street in Detroit.

Video released by police showed four people exit a vehicle and walk over to the home on July 1. They fired multiple shots, damaging the front window and blinds.

The shooters left the scene in the vehicle while speeding.

A 48-year-old woman inside the home was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Crime News