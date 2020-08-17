US, Canadian authorities search Detroit River for missing people after boat capsizes

GROSSE ILE, Mich. – Emergency personnel are searching the Detroit River, just south of Stony Island, after a boat capsized Sunday night.

According to authorities, the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Police said a boater from Ontario witnessed the incident and was able to province assistance to most of the passengers, but two adults have gone missing.

Police said at least nine people were onboard, consisting of adults and children. Several people were taken to the hospital.

The search included Grosse Ile Police and Fire crews, the Wayne County Marine Division, Canadian Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard and the Downriver Dive Team.

The status of the victims and their names have not been released by authorities.