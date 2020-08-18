Woman’s body found in trunk of burning car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – A woman’s body was found Tuesday in the trunk of a burning car on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Detroit firefighters were called around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Woodmont Avenue and Ellis Street, according to authorities.

They found a silver four-door Saturn that had been set on fire, officials said.

Firefighters said they found a body in the car, so police were called to the scene. Officers said the woman was in the trunk.

She has not been identified, police said.

No additional information has been revealed.