Child dies in Roseville babysitter’s care following unreported traffic crash, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 2-year-old child has died while in the care of a babysitter following an unreported accident that occurred on Sunday, police say.

Police are investigating the death of a two and a half-year-old child who was reported dead at 9 a.m. on Sunday in the 29000 block of Utica Road.

Officials say the child, their siblings and their babysitter were involved in a traffic incident over the weekend somewhere in Warren. The babysitter did not report the incident, police said.

The child’s cause of death is currently unknown at this time. Roseville police say it is currently unclear if the unreported traffic crash contributed to the child’s death.

Autopsy results are pending and will determine what, if any, charges are brought against the babysitter.

“We will be seeking the highest appropriate charges if any in this tragic loss of a child,” the Roseville Police Department said in a press release.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More News