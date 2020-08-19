VIDEO: Detroit police seek people of interest in double homicide

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two persons-of-interest wanted in connection to a double homicide that occurred on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, just before 9:30 p.m. June 28, a 23-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were both shot do death inside a 2020 Dodge Durango in the 1000 block of Forest Street. The two people seen in the video above were in the area and police believe they may have information in the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the two or has information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news