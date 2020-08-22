I-94 closed at Telegraph Road due to collision

TAYLOR, Mich. – I-94 is closed in Taylor due to a bad crash at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers responded to westbound I-94 at Telegraph Road for a serious crash. Police said the driver of an eastbound Ford SUV lost control, crossed the median, went airborne and struck a Penske truck. The driver of the Ford was ejected from his vehicle.

Police said they found the driver unconscious, but still breathing.

The eastbound lanes are closed at Ecorse Road and the westbound lanes are closed at Telegraph Road.