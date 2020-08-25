Romulus woman faces 12 felony charges after allegedly shooting at man, 5-year-old son in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. – A Romulus woman is facing 12 felony charges after allegedly shooting at a 29-year-old man and his 5-year-old son in Wayne.

Police say at about 3:11 p.m. on Aug. 19, Natalie Waleed, 51, allegedly fired shots at the father and son in the 4900 block of Hannan Road.

The two victims were reportedly visiting from Kentucky. They were not injured during the incident, according to police.

Waleed fled the scene and was later located at a hospital after being treated for injuries sustained during a separate incident, police said.

Waleed was charged on Saturday with two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of felonious assault and six counts of felony firearm.

Waleed was given a $50,000 cash bond, officials said. She is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 1.

