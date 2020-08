DETROIT – A Detroit police officer was involved in a crash on Detroit’s west side.

The crash happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m .near Oakman Boulevard and Dexter Avenue.

The police SUV was badly damaged, the airbag went off and it is missing a wheel.

Police said officers were traveling West when a driver in an Avenger traveling south struck the officer in the intersection. The officers, driver and two passengers were transported to a hospital.

