Eastpointe police searching for ‘Peeping Tom’ caught on camera outside child’s bedroom

EASTPOINTE, MIch. – Eastpointe police said a man carrying a step ladder in the middle of the night has been seen multiple times peeping into children’s bedrooms.

The latest sighting of him was in the early hours of Aug. 24. Surveillance cameras from a home in the area of Lincoln and Redmon avenues captured him coming to the home five times in a two-hour span.

His target was the bedroom of the 11-year-old girl. The girl’s mother said she didn’t hear anything. She realized what was happening when the surveillance cameras sent alerts to her phone.

“This guy is quiet. He didn’t make a sound, he didn’t cough, he didn’t sneeze, he didn’t breathe hard,” she said.

He is described as between 30 and 40 years old, 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds.

Police said a man matching the description has been seen peeping into other children’s bedrooms. He appeared to be wearing the same clothes and is carrying a step ladder.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Eastpointe Detective Wood at 586-445-5100 ext. 1027.