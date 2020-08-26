VIDEO: Police looking for driver in suspected vehicular assault in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman Tuesday night in Pontiac.

According to authorities, it happened in the 500 block of W. Huron Road at about 9:45 p.m. Police said the woman had trauma to her head and to her extremities. She was rushed to McLaren Oakland Hospital.

Police said they spoke with her boyfriend who told them she had called him to come to a gas station, where she was having problems with another person. The boyfriend said he came to the scene and saw his girlfriend standing in the alley with an unknown man in a pick-up truck behind her that accelerated rapidly and appeared to intentionally to strike the victim.

The truck -- described as a full-size extended cab pickup truck -- fled westbound on W. Huron Road.

Surveillance video of the truck can be seen in the video player above.

The victim is listed in critical condition at McLaren Oakland with skull, rib, and leg fractures and may not survive.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information that may lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

