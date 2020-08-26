VIDEO: Waterford police seek party store burglar

WATERFORD, Mich. – Police are looking for a person who broke into the Lakeview Party Store, located on Cass Lake Road, at about 4 a.m. Aug. 14.

According to authorities, the burglar -- wearing a baseball cap, blue hooded sweatshirt, sweat pants and dark shoes -- broke the glass door of the shop with a baseball bat. Police said he took cash from two registers before leaving through the broken door.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-6103, or to remain anonymous, contact the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS

Surveillance video of the burglary can be seen above.

