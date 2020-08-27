93ºF

Barricaded gunman peacefully exits Novi mobile home, police say

A shot was fired inside the home; no injuries reported

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

NOVI, Mich. – A barricaded gunman situation has come to a peaceful resolution on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials say beginning at about 5 a.m. a 44-year-old man barricaded himself inside a Country Cousin mobile home after his mother called police saying she wanted to get him into rehab.

Police knocked on the door of the home off Haggerty Road near Twelve Mile Road when they heard a shot fired inside. The man was reportedly alone inside the home.

By about 1:40 p.m. Novi police were able to talk the man into exiting the home.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

