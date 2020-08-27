FBI offers $10,000 reward in Detroit shooting that killed 2 parents, injured 3 children on July Fourth

DETROIT – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspects involved in a quintuple shooting that occurred in Detroit on July Fourth.

Steven M. D’Antuono, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, announced Thursday in a press conference that the FBI is seeking assistance from the public to identify and locate anyone involved in the shooting of a family of five.

Police say at about 1 a.m. on July 4, someone shot at a family of five while they were inside their white Dodge Durango as they drove home from a family BBQ.

Three unknown vehicles allegedly drove past the family’s vehicle while in the 8300 block of Homer Street in Detroit. Someone inside of one of the vehicles allegedly began firing shots, striking all five family members, officials said.

“(The family was) traveling westbound on Homer when they noticed that several cars were driving behind them, like they were trying to get past them,” said Detroit Police Capt. Derrick Maye. “(The family) pulled over to the side of the road to let the vehicles get by. Maybe a 2014 GMC Arcadia, a Burgundy Chevrolet Malibu and a darker color SUV, drove past. We believe the darker color SUV is the one that fired shots into the vehicle.”

Police initially reported that only a 39-year-old woman was killed in the shooting. During Thursday’s news conference, officials say a 40-year-old man also died as a result of the shooting.

The deceased victims leave behind three children -- ages 9, 12 and 15 -- who were also struck and injured during the shooting, but are now in good physical condition.

The nephew of the deceased victims also spoke during Thursday’s news briefing, pleading to the community to provide useful information to authorities.

“We just want closure,” said Edgar Gonzales.

The children involved in the incident are doing well and being cared for by family members, according to Gonzales.

Officials say three individuals who are believed to be involved in the incident are currently in custody. Authorities now believe the suspect vehicle is a newer-model Ford Escape that is dark in color.

Anyone with any information can contact the FBI’s Detroit office at 313-965-2323 or can submit a tip to the FBI online here.

Officials said that anyone who chooses to offer information will remain anonymous.

Original July 4, 2020 report: 4 injured, 1 dead in Detroit quintuple shooting

