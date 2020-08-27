Shot fired inside Novi mobile home where man has barricaded himself; no injuries reported

NOVI, Mich. – A 44-year-old man has reportedly barricaded inside of a mobile home in Novi on Thursday morning.

Officials say beginning at about 5 a.m. the man barricaded himself inside the Country Cousin mobile home after his mother called police saying she wanted to get him into rehab.

Police knocked on the door of the home off Haggerty Road near Twelve Mile Road when they heard a shot fired inside.

Officials say the man is alive and alone inside of the home. No one has been injured, according to authorities.

Novi Police and a SWAT team have reportedly made contact with the man.

