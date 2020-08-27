ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 27, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Detroit police officers targeted in drive-by shooting: ‘They wanted to shoot at police’

Shots were fired at Detroit police officers Thursday morning during a traffic stop along Telegraph Road near McNichols Road on the city’s west side. Police said one of the individuals involved was driving around and asking people where they could find officers to shoot.

Games stop again, this time players decide when they resume

Making their strongest statement yet in the fight against racial injustice, players from six NBA teams decided not to play postseason games on Wednesday in a boycott that quickly reverberated across other professional leagues.

Feds ask Gov. Whitmer for Michigan nursing home data to see if COVID-19 response warrants investigation

The Justice Department is asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan nursing home data linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as part of an effort to find out if the state’s response warrants a federal investigation.

Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in children continues to rise

As students in some states head back to in-person school, a recent series of reports show the number of COVID-19 cases in children and teens is climbing.

Suspect in custody, 3 killed in quadruple shooting at apartment complex in Pontiac

Police said four people were shot in Pontiac at the Spring Lake Village apartment complex on Wednesday night. Learn more here.

Trending 📈

💨 LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Laura pounds Gulf Coast

Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday, threatening the lives of people who didn’t evacuate. Watch live satellite tracking and forecasting of Hurricane Laura here.

🍰 7 ‘Guinness’ world records we hold in Michigan

Michigan holds what might be some of the most random world records we could think of. Check them out here.

🔓 ‘White Boy Rick’ Wershe breaks silence after prison release

Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. was released from a Florida prison in July, ending his 32 years behind bars that started after a drug trafficking arrest at 17 years old in 1987. “I can tell you this,” Wershe said. “I have more peace in my life now than I’ve ever had.”

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 99,200; Death toll now at 6,424

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 99,200 as of Wednesday, including 6,424 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 761 new cases and seven additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state totals were 98,439 cases and 6,417 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 72,580 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,300 on Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 703 on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: