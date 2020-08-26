Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 99,200; Death toll now at 6,424

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 99,200 as of Wednesday, including 6,424 deaths, state officials report.
Wednesday’s update represents 761 new cases and seven additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state totals were 98,439 cases and 6,417 deaths.
New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.
Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.
Michigan has reported 72,580 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 19,500 on Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 682 on Tuesday.
According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 5.7 million cases reported across the country. More than 178,700 have died in the U.S.
Worldwide, more than 23.9 million people have been confirmed infected and over 820,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.
New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since July 14
- July 14 -- 584 new cases
- July 15 -- 891 new cases
- July 16 -- 645 new cases
- July 17 -- 660 new cases
- July 18 -- 678 new cases
- July 19 -- 483 new cases
- July 20 -- 489 new cases
- July 21 -- 573 new cases
- July 22 -- 523 new cases
- July 23 -- 699 new cases
- July 24 -- 594 new cases
- July 25 -- 437 new cases
- July 26 -- 1,041* (cases higher due to technical glitch)
- July 27 -- 488 new cases
- July 28 -- 669 new cases
- July 29 -- 996 new cases* (300 cases added from backlog)
- July 30 -- 715 new cases
- July 31 -- 734 new cases
- Aug. 1 -- 735 new cases
- Aug. 2 -- 426 new cases
- Aug. 3 -- 604 new cases
- Aug. 4 -- 664 new cases
- Aug. 5 -- 657 new cases
- Aug. 6 -- 722 new cases
- Aug. 7 -- 762 new cases
- Aug. 8 -- 698 new cases
- Aug. 9 -- 514 new cases
- Aug. 10 -- 557 new cases
- Aug. 11 -- 796 new cases
- Aug. 12 -- 515 new cases
- Aug. 13 -- 1,121 new cases
- Aug. 14 -- 748 new cases
- Aug. 15 -- 1,015 new cases
- Aug. 16 --565 new cases
- Aug. 17 -- 465 new cases
- Aug. 18 -- 477 new cases
- Aug. 19 -- 616 new cases
- Aug. 20 -- 419 new cases
- Aug. 21 -- 374 new cases* (less than expected due to issue with reporting of electronic lab results)
- Aug. 22 -- 953 new cases* (case count higher due to Aug. 21 issue)
- Aug. 23 -- 768 new cases* (case count higher due to Aug. 21 issue)
- Aug. 24 -- 868 new cases
- Aug. 25 -- 779 new cases
- Aug. 26 -- 761 new cases
Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:
Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):
How COVID-19 Spreads
Person-to-person spread
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
Can someone spread the virus without being sick?
- People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).
- Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects
It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
How easily the virus spreads
How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.
Prevention & Treatment
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wear a mask or face covering when in public.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.
