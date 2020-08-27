Detroit police: 3 men in their 60s in critical condition after ’unprovoked’ stabbing

DETROIT – Three men in their 60s are in critical condition after being stabbed on Thursday morning.
Detroit police say just before 8 a.m. a 61-year-old man stabbed three other men in the 18900 block of Coyle Street.
The three victims -- aged 65, 66 and 68 -- are all in critical condition following the incident.
Police say the stabbing was unprovoked and the suspect has been taken to the hospital for evaluation. He is believed to suffer from a mental illness and was not injured during the incident, officials said.
