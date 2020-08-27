WATCH LIVE: Detroit police, FBI provide update on July Fourth shooting that killed 1, injured 4

DETROIT – Detroit Police Assistant Chief Levally and members of the FBI will hold a news briefing on Thursday to provide an update on a quintuple shooting of a family that occurred on the Fourth of July.

Watch live at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the video player above.

The FBI is expected to announce Thursday a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the quintuple shooting in July.

Police say at about 1 a.m. on July 4, someone shot at a family of five while they were inside their white Dodge Durango as they drove home from a family BBQ.

Three unknown vehicles allegedly drove past the family’s vehicle while in the 8300 block of Homer Street in Detroit. Someone inside of one of the vehicles allegedly began firing shots, striking all five family members, officials said.

“(The family was) traveling westbound on Homer when they noticed that several cars were driving behind them, like they were trying to get past them,” said Detroit Police Capt. Derrick Maye. “(The family) pulled over to the side of the road to let the vehicles get by. Maybe a 2014 GMC Arcadia, a Burgundy Chevrolet Malibu and a darker color SUV, drove past. We believe the darker color SUV is the one that fired shots into the vehicle.”

A 39-year-old woman was killed in the shooting. A 40-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were left in critical condition. The two other victims -- a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy -- were expected to survive at the time of the police’s initial report.

During the briefing, Detroit police might also address a more recent incident involving shots fired at Detroit police officers on Thursday morning.

Officials say officers were targeted in a drive-by shooting in the area of Telegraph and McNichols roads.

At about 3:30 a.m. a white Kia Sorento drove by as four officers in two separate squad cars conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Telegraph Motel. Police say someone from inside the Kia fired several shots at the officers, made a u-turn and then traveled southbound on Telegraph Road and fired more shots at the officers.

No officers were struck by the gunfire. Neither the squad cars nor motel were not hit by the gunfire, either. No injuries were reported.

Two men, 19 and 20 years old, occupied the Kia Sorento with a 14-year-old girl, who was reportedly in the front passenger seat. One of the individuals is detained while the other two are in custody at a hospital.

Read more here: Detroit police officers targeted in drive-by shooting: ‘They wanted to shoot at police’

Related: Ongoing dispute led to quadruple Pontiac shooting that killed 3 men, police say