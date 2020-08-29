Police investigating reports of fight, shots fired at Retreat of Farmington Hills apartment complex

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a report of a fight and shots fired in the parking lot of the Retreat of Farmington Hills apartment complex.

The shooting happened at 4:54 p.m. on Thursday. The apartment is located in the area of 12 Mile Road and Middlebelt Road.

Police said a dark-colored SUV had fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. One person ran away from responding officers and is described as a Black man in his 20s, of medium height. He was wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side and carrying a black backpack.

Officers were unable to locate the subject. Police said there are no reports of any injuries and no information that indicates there’s a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

