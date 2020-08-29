73ºF

Local News

Police investigating reports of fight, shots fired at Retreat of Farmington Hills apartment complex

No injuries reported

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Farmington Hills, Oakland County, News, Local, Crime, Fight, Shots Fired, Local News, Farmington Hills Crime, Farmington Hills Police Department
Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a report of a fight and shots fired in the parking lot of the Retreat of Farmington Hills apartment complex.

The shooting happened at 4:54 p.m. on Thursday. The apartment is located in the area of 12 Mile Road and Middlebelt Road.

Police said a dark-colored SUV had fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. One person ran away from responding officers and is described as a Black man in his 20s, of medium height. He was wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side and carrying a black backpack.

Officers were unable to locate the subject. Police said there are no reports of any injuries and no information that indicates there’s a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

READ: More local crime reports

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: