Detroit fire sergeant who died rescuing girls from drowning honored Monday

DETROIT – A celebration of life service will be held Monday for Detroit Fire Sergeant Sivad Johnson in front of Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

At the same time, the Detroit Fire Department shall place all apparatus on ramps with lights on in honor of Johnson.

Johnson was a 26-year veteran of the Detroit Fire Department’s Fire Engine 59 and a recipient of the 2017 Medal of Valor.

Fire Companies throughout Michigan, across the nation and our neighbors in Canada, are encouraged to place rigs on the ramps at noon with lights on in tribute Johnson. Those participating are asked to share salutes and tributes on social media with the hashtag #SivadStrong.

Johnson died after rescuing young girls from drowning in the Detroit River at Belle Isle.

Due to the pandemic, the celebration at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters will be invitation only, but the service will be live streamed.

More information can be found on Detroit’s official Facebook page here.