Motive of gunman who killed his mother and sister in Dearborn Heights remains unknown

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – This morning detectives continued an investigation into a double homicide that happened Saturday and has shaken Dearborn Heights.

On Sunday, more details on the double homicide that took place yesterday afternoon at the Cherry Hill Village Apartments were released.

Dearborn Heights police have identified the shooter as a 43-year-old Dearborn Heights man. Police say he shot and killed his 67-year-old mother and 33-year-old sister. Both of the victims are also Dearborn Heights residents.

Police say the gunman was on a second story balcony over looking the parking lot with an AR-style rifle when they arrived to the crime scene.

Officers made contact with the suspect from a distance and told him to drop the weapon. According to Dearborn Heights Police Department, he then shot at officers as they continued giving him orders to drop the weapon.

The gunman reportedly shot at officers a second time. Officers returned fire, striking and killing the gunman.

When officers were clearing the apartment they discovered the bodies of the victims. There were no other injuries or victims associated with the double homicide.

Police are still trying to figure out why the gunman killed his own family members. To date, the motive remains unknown.

In addition to the AR-style rifle, the gunman had another rifle in his bedroom along with about 30 loaded magazines.