Man wanted for Dearborn road rage shooting incident that left victim hospitalized

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened during a road rage incident near Oakman Boulevard and Warren Avenue in Dearborn on Sunday.

The victim was shot multiple times and hospitalized. According to police, the two people involved in the incident are acquaintances.

Officials are still searching for 25-year-old, Jawad Aref Bazzi, who has been identified as a person of interest.

Bazzi is described as an Arab American, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black short hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a silver 2020 Ford F-150 with black stripes on the driver and passenger doors. The vehicle has the Michigan license plate DVD8076.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2236.

Police are still searching for the shooter. (Dearborn police)

