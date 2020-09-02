Canton restaurant owners upset with food truck deal

CANTON, Mich. – Several restaurant owners are upset in Canton because of food trucks.

It started with Slows Bar BQ being allowed to operate a food truck in Cherry Hill Village.

First, the township yanked the permit after other restaurants complained -- but now Slows is back in business.

From the township perspective, they’d like to bring cool attractions, like Slows. From a longtime resident’s perspective, they think placing it at Cherry Hill Village just isn’t right.

Slows has been a huge hit this summer, with some people waiting an hour in line for food.

“They’re on an old historical site, the old school house there -- leaving the trailer there, that was my big thing,” said Richard Costantino, with Rose’s Restaurant.

Rose’s Restaurant has been in Canton for 26 years and is among a group of restaurateurs who penned a letter to the township complaining about the food truck.

Some object to the truck placement and that city resources like land, water and electricity are being used for Slows benefit.

Originally, the township board voted to pull the permit for the food truck to operate. But on Tuesday night they revisited the issue and voted to up the fees food trucks will pay, but still allow them.

