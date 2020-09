DETROIT – It’s one of the city’s most photographed outdoor murals, but new art will be on the Chroma Building in the New Center area.

Artist Sydney G. James has been tapped to create an 8,000 square foot wall, expected to be completed in September.

“It’s going to be be the most beautiful painting in the United States,” James said. “At least this side of Woodward.”

