Changes to Detroit Police Department’s use of force policy includes banning chokeholds

DETROIT – The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners announced new rules for police officers, one of which includes no more chokeholds.

There are eight new policies related to use of force and 18 total revisions. The changes come 10 days after 44 violent arrests of protesters in Detroit.

The latest violent clash between Detroit police and protesters happened on Aug. 23. Several people were injured, including Naya, who was protesting.

“They basically sucker-punched me,” Naya said.

Naya said he moved out of the street to the sidewalk, as instructed, when a video shows he was blindsided by an officer at full speed.

“I have stitches all through my mouth. Six on the outside, three on the inside and two in the middle. There’s basically a hole in my lip,” Naya said. “I mean, they broke my hand. I just remember this ’dush, dush, dush’ of them kneeing my hand. I was already down.”

A revised use of force policy enacted Wednesday by the Board of Police Commissioners would end those sort of tactics that sent Naya to the hospital.

In addition to a duty to intervene when other officers are using excessive force, officers cannot use chokeholds or fire a weapon from moving vehicles.

“We want to take away any gray area that an officer might have, to limit the use of force they need to do their jobs,” said Evette Griffie, who is on the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.

The revisions may be welcomed by the department, but Naya was skeptical.

“I don’t think it’ll have any effect. I don’t think they care about the rules,” Naya said.

