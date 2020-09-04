Leonard woman found dead in Addison Township home

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County law enforcement officials said a 61-year-old Leonard woman was found dead in a home in the 1800 block of Rochester Road in Addison Township.

Officials said a neighbor reported receiving a call from the woman’s husband needing medical attention for himself. Addison Township Fire Department and county deputies responded to the home and found the woman with obvious signs of decomposition.

The woman’s husband was transported to a hospital due to insect infestation.

Officials said the Oakland County Animal Control was requested to remove nine cats, one dog and a bird from the residence.

The home has been condemned by a local ordinance officer based on the condition of the property.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Adult protective services was notified.

