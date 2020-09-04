Oakland County officials find decomposed body, 11 animals, insect infestation inside man’s home

LEONARD, Mich. – Oakland County officials said they found a woman’s decomposed body and 11 animals inside a home when they removed a man for medical attention due to an insect infestation.

Oakland County deputies and Addison Township firefighters were called at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1800 block of Rochester Road in the village of Leonard, officials said.

READ: Dump truck driver killed by wooden mat struck by excavator at Highland Township construction site

A neighbor told authorities a man from the home had requested medical help for himself.

When officials arrived, they found the body of a 61-year-old Leonard woman inside the house, they said. She had obvious signs of decomposition, according to authorities.

Her husband was taken from the home to Ascension Providence Hospital of Rochester for medical attention due to insect infestation, officials said.

Oakland County Animal Control officers came to the home and removed nine cats, a dog and a bird.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the woman’s body and scheduled an autopsy.

Due to the conditions of the home, it was condemned by an ordinance officer. Adult protective services were notified of the living conditions.

The situation is still under investigation.