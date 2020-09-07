Driver ejected as vehicle drives off overpass onto Davison Freeway service drive

DETROIT – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday on the eastbound ramp from the Davison Freeway to I-75.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle just after 5 p.m. and struck the right wall, causing the vehicle to go over the overpass and land on the Davison Freeway service drive to I-75. Police said the driver was ejected as the vehicle went off the overpass.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene. The ramp from eastbound Davison Freeway to I-75 and the service drive were closed for several hours during the investigation but have since reopened.