ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 8, 2020

GM to make electric vehicle, supply batteries for Nikola

General Motors formed its second major electric vehicle partnership in less than a week, this time a $2 billion deal with startup Nikola. GM will take an 11% ownership stake in the Phoenix company and will engineer and build Nikola’s Badger hydrogen fuel cell and electric pickup truck. The Badger is expected to be in production by the end of 2022.

Power outages reported in SE Michigan on first day of virtual school

There are several thousand people without power Tuesday morning in southeastern Michigan, further complicating the virtual start to the school year for families.

Family pleads for driver to come forward in hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old in Northville Township

Dominic Duhn was hit and killed while riding his skateboard last week in Northville Township, the driver who hit him never stopped. Four days have passed and Duhn’s family is asking for the person responsible to turn themselves in.

Nearly 50,000 Detroit public schools students to start school -- What will the fall semester look like?

In a district with tens of thousands of students, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is offering options for parents -- including online, in-person and a hybrid of both. On Tuesday morning, parents and students are going to get a first look at what this fall semester is going to be like.

2020 presidential campaigns chart different paths in Michigan

With less than two months before the November election, campaign staff and volunteers are ramping up efforts to reach voters -- but campaigning in the time of coronavirus (COVID-19) has a different feel.

🌳 When will fall colors peak in Michigan in 2020?

It’s one of the biggest perks of living in Michigan, watching the leaves change colors and enjoying them with a drive, a hike, or just a seat in your backyard. The unofficial fall season is underway, so when will fall colors peak in the state? Find out here.

🎒 First day of school in Michigan: Follow updates here

It’s the first day of the fall school semester Tuesday in many Michigan school districts.

Usually, it’s a time of celebration, meeting new friends and getting used to a new classroom and teacher. This year, everything will be quite different for a lot of Michigan students, teachers and parents as children stay home for virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

📱 TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users

TikTok says it’s working to remove videos of a man apparently taking his own life and banning users that keep trying to spread the clips on the popular social media platform.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 107,371; Death toll now at 6,538

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 107,371 as of Monday, including 6,538 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 1,156 new cases and four additional deaths over the past two days, since the state stopped reporting new cases on Sundays. On Saturday, the state totals were 106,215 cases and 6,534 deaths.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April. Ventilator use was at its lowest point since tracking on Thursday.

Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Michigan has reported 80,678 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,200 on Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 700 on Monday.

