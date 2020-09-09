Tow truck driver injured in hit-and-run on I-94

DETROIT – A tow truck driver is recovering after being badly injured in a hit-and-run incident while doing his job on I-94.

It’s a call Lavish Towing company owner Lavish Williams never expected.

“I got a strange voice over the 2-way radio from a lady who was hysterical,” Williams said. “She was pretty much saying, ‘Your driver just got hit on the freeway.’”

It all happened on I-94 near Woodward Avenue on Tuesday night as the driver was attempting to tow a vehicle. His partner, Juhnn’e Bailey saw it all.

“I heard the crash and when I turned around, his legs were in the air,” recalled Juhnn’e Bailey.

Sadly, the driver took off and no one immediately stopped to help.

“They didn’t even slow down. They kept going and at least eight or nine cars were behind it. That’s why I never saw the car that came,” added Bailey.

David Salomon now has a few bad injuries, including having to get several staples in his head and a broken foot.

“I don’t think I’m supposed to be here. I was up about at least 8 feet in the sky. Came back down and I don’t remember nothing else after that,” said Salomon.

And his boss is pleading with drivers to move over when seeing tow truck drivers flung their jobs.

“When you see these lights on, people really need to take head and move over. It’s a reason why we have these lights on. We gotta dangerous job that’s not really spoke on too much. They don’t realize the dangers that is tow operators actually go through,” Williams concluded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

