It’s been 6 months since first COVID-19 cases in Michigan

It’s been six months since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Michigan.

The first two cases were reported back on March 10, the night of the Presidential Primary Election in Michigan. The same night, Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency in response to the first cases. That emergency continues until at least October.

At the time of Michigan’s first reported cases, about 800 cases had been reported in the U.S., with 29 deaths. Worldwide, about 120,000 cases had been reported.

Since then, Michigan has reported more than 108,000 additional COVID-19 cases, including more than 6,500 deaths. The U.S. has reported more than 6 million cases and 190,000 deaths.

Globally, more than 27 million cases and more than 900,000 deaths. About 18 million have recovered from COVID-19, including 80,000 in Michigan.

Since cases and deaths peaked in mid-April in Michigan, hospitalizations and ventilator use has declined and testing has increased. The state has reported more than 3 million diagnostic tests and 265,000 antibody tests.

In mid-April, Michigan was performing 3-4K diagnostic tests per day. Now, the state is achieving more than 25,000 tests per day.