West Bloomfield School District takes extra steps to stop people from ‘Zoom bombing’ online classes

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Schools across the country are dealing with virtual meetings being hijacked, disrupting virtual classrooms and wreaking havoc.

The West Bloomfield School District has been attacked numerous times and is taking strong measures to stop it from happening again.

The school district has all high school classes online and a significant population of underclassmen online has experienced at least six Zoom bombs this week alone at the middle and high school level.

The people hacking the zoom calls are logging in and disrupting them from all over the country. The district said they are acting swiftly to protect students and teachers. The district has implemented dual login procedures.

Any students who share log in information to enable Zoom bombers will be penalized. Penalties will be severe and could include possible virtual expulsion.

